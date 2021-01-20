Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2571 is payable February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2021.

Artesian Resources has now paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive quarters.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com


