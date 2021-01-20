SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of Regatta® Lateral Plate System

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch of its Regatta Lateral Plate System. Marking the first standalone lateral plate for SeaSpine, this Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF) fixation system allows for multiple plating options, including one, two, and four-hole plates. The addition of SeaSpine’s TruProfile® technology is designed to bring maximum fixation with minimum profile and address a wide range of anatomy and pathologies, while minimizing the need for additional retractor expansion.



“The Regatta Lateral Plate provides me with the options, confidence, and ease of use that has been missing from the market,” said Dr. Kevin O’Neill with OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN. “The ability for the plate to seamlessly attach to the Regatta Interbody allows for a lower profile plate that reduces the need for me to further open my retractor and eliminates bulky instrumentation.”

The Regatta Lateral Plate is designed to easily integrate with the Regatta Interbody to provide the best plate option for minimal psoas disruption and vertebral body overhang. Two different locking mechanisms allow for both separate standalone LLIF fixation for the two and four-hole plates and a robust temporary fixation for the one-hole plate.

“This next generation lateral fixation solution adds value and versatility to our expanding Regatta lateral product portfolio and represents our drive to meet the needs of the surgeon for better patient outcomes in lateral surgeries,” said Dennis L. Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “Combined with our NanoMetalene® implant portfolio, proprietary and market leading Osteostrand® Plus DBM fibers and our existing Regatta access instrumentation, SeaSpine continues to provide complete procedural solutions for surgeons to address the least to most complex surgical challenges.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

