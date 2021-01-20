ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced the following webcast:



Event: First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Date: Monday, February 8

Time: 4 p.m. Central Time

Where: www.escotechnologies.com

The Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be released on February 8 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Central Time, followed by the conference call/webcast at 4 p.m. Central Time where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to participate, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com or by phone (dial 1-855-859-2056, passcode 3478248).

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com .

Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277