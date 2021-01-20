Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,331 in the last 365 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Elgin, IL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 operating results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).  Second quarter fiscal 2021 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 5662938.

This call is being webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.


Michael J. Valentine
Chief Financial Officer
847-214-4509

Frank Pellegrino
Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration
847-214-4138

Primary Logo

You just read:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.