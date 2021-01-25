Project Alpha Says COVID-19 Was The Best Thing That Happened to Dogs Worldwide
Our Project Alpha Leash is a win/win for both the dog and their owner.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that COVID-19 has been a challenge for people across the globe but, there’s a silver lining. The fact is, 2020 saw a spike in dog adoptions worldwide. Staying home to help stop the spread of the virus, people also turned their workouts toward including their new best four-legged friends on walks. This presented a challenge as not every owner is familiar with the signals a dog is trying to give. From the dog owner’s perspective, when on a walk, it may seem like the dog is uncooperatively pulling. But, Dan Caspi, the Co-owner of Project Alpha recently said, there is more to it.
— Dan Caspi, the Co-owner of Project Alpha
Caspi said, “When dogs pull their owners on walks, their owners stop walking them. When that happens, the dog’s health suffers, happiness lessens, and the bond between them and their owner is minimized. That’s not an option with a dog leash that can reinforce authority on autopilot. That’s why our Project Alpha Leash is a win/win for both the dog and their owner.”
The Alpha Project Leash uses an elastic, military-grade bungee cord to apply physics laws to an ordinary dog walk. When a dog pulls a bit too much for comfort, the leash pulls the dog back with the same power. Over time, the dog understands that every action they take causes an equal reaction from their owner’s side. The leash has two hooks for shorter or longer sizes and two handles in case more involvement is necessary. Also very handy, the hands-free dog leash has a 360 military-grade buckle with a lock guard to ensure it will stay on any dog that wears it. The leash for big dogs has a seat belt buckle for safe car rides, too.
