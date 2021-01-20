Update: Scott Administration Potential Exposure to COVID-19

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott will be tested for COVID-19 today, and again on Tuesday – day seven of his quarantine – based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health. The Governor’s Office will release the results of each test.

Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., and Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, who participated in Tuesday’s press conference, are all quarantining due to their close proximity to the COVID-positive individual. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling are also quarantining due to their proximity to the positive case on Friday, January 15. Communications Director Rebecca Kelley, and former Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon are also quarantining as a precaution. Lauzon was a guest speaker at Tuesday’s briefing. None are experiencing symptoms and will continue to work remotely. Others not connected to the Administration may also be quarantining, per contact tracing recommendations.

There has been no impact on daily operations of the Governor’s Office or the ability of the Governor to perform his duties. Governor Scott is completing his quarantine in his Montpelier office, which includes a small apartment.

17 individuals were in attendance at each of the media briefings, with a total of 21 impacted. All have been reached by the Department of Health’s contact tracing team, and the standard contact tracing process is underway. Given the distancing and masking protocols in place, most attendees are not considered a close contact.

Friday’s coronavirus briefing, which will focus on the next phase of Vermont’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out, will proceed at the normal time and place, though all officials still in quarantine will participate by video.

The Governor’s Office will provide an update by noon tomorrow, Thursday, January 21 or when the Governor’s test results become available – whichever comes first.

Click here to view the initial press release from January 19.