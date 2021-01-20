Canada Carbon Announces Warrant Extension

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) announces that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,930,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over two tranches in April 2017. In January 2020, the terms of the warrants were extended by one year. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all these Warrants by one (1) additional year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:



Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on April 12 th , 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be April 12, 2022.

, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be April 12, 2022. Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on April 26th, 2017, the new expiration date for those Warrants will be April 26, 2022.