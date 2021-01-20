Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM Establish COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Lubbock

January 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Lubbock. The infusion center will begin accepting patients Thursday and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies and Bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor. The infusion center has been established through a partnership with TDEM, the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System.

"This new infusion center in Lubbock will increase access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments in the community and help us reduce hospitalizations and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to our partners from the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System for working with TDEM to launch this new infusion center." 

Previous infusion centers have been established in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen, Austin, Fort Worth, Irving and more to help communities combat COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations. 

