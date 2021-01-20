BryterCX Positioned for Growth in 2021 with new leadership and an AI-enabled Platform, IRISTM

The leader in customer journey analytics and Journey IntelligenceTM is set to make an impact in CX in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BryterCX, with over two decades of journey analytics and customer journey science capabilities, released IRIS™, its AI-enabled flagship platform, in 2020. With the establishment of new journey science tools, including orchestration, mapping and CX monitoring and management, the platform gives journey analysts, business line owners and CX leaders a comprehensive tool for managing and improving customer journeys.

To execute the IRIS™ release, BryterCX and its primary investor Arrowroot Capital appointed new leadership during 2020. Eric Smith was appointed Chief Technology Officer in April, bringing with him nearly two decades of experience leading technology initiatives at HomeAdvisor and DoubleClick/Adtech. David Lambert, Chief Revenue Officer, joined the organization in June after various leadership roles with IBM, Cognizant and Accenture. Mike Flynn, Chief Product Officer, was appointed in November 2020, after spending 20 years as the Co-Founder and VP of Product Development at VelocityEHS.

IRIS™, with a simple and easy-to-navigate UI, was developed by data scientists and journey science experts, to give CX professionals, no matter their skillset, the tools they need to evaluate, shape, and improve customer journeys. Through machine learning, this AI breakthrough allows companies to discover journey insights and opportunities with ease. IRIS™ uses proprietary journey scores and patented technology, giving users simple visual metrics and alerts to effortlessly measure, monitor and manage the health of their journeys. IRIS works efficiently with aggregated data, even from previously siloed sources, to provide a fast, complete and accurate picture of a company’s customer journeys.

“With the introduction of these new capabilities, the future of CX and Journey Intelligence™ is fully enabled,” says Mike Torto, President and CEO. “We’ve been able to set the stage for tremendous growth in 2021, giving companies game-changing tools they can use to adapt quickly to evolving customer needs.”

BryterCX is the customer Journey Intelligence™ company, providing end-to-end customer journey solutions designed to take your customer experience to the next level. Comprised of journey mapping, analytics and orchestration technologies, our flagship platform IRIS™ connects your organization’s siloed data into a single, omnichannel view and provides actionable insights in near real time. Powered by two decades of journey expertise and industry-leading processes, we’ve enabled customer-focused organizations to gain significant competitive advantages, unlike any other customer experience solution.

For more information about IRIS™ and BryterCX, visit https://www.brytercx.com

