HIP Video Promo presents: Marvin Etzioni releases an influential new music clip "Love Letter To Democracy" on Music News

Sometimes the right song comes along at the right time. On the day and season of the inauguration, we celebrate the new administration.

Grammy-winning record producer, Grammy-nominated songwriter Marvin Etzioni recently signed a digital distribution deal with Six Degrees for his label Regional Records. Etzioni has just released a stand-alone single “Love Letter to Democracy” as a follow up to his critically acclaimed album "What's the Mood of the Country Now?" which features soul songstress Sy Smith.

Etzioni is also part of the Los Angeles-based power duo with Willie Aron known as Thee Holy Brothers. They have just released “Lift You Up” as a stand-alone single and video directed by award-winning filmmaker Fr3deR1cK of Tomorrow Pictures. The recording features Stephon Ferguson as the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Etzioni was a founding member of Lone Justice, toured with U2 and Tom Petty, and produced Counting Crows, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Stephen Stills/Judy Collins and others.

Etzioni's most covered song "Can't Cry Hard Enough" is in the Library Of Congress. His songs have been placed in numerous TV shows including "Orange Is the New Black," "Banshee" and "Sneaky Pete." KCSN called Etzioni "Master of Song" in their radio tribute. His songs are represented by peermusic, home of Jimmy Rogers and Donovan.

Directed by Etzioni, we see the artist at the piano, shot from above, through glass that partially hides him. The video's focus is a model of the Statue of Liberty, against a harsh gray background, with torch aflame. The sun begins to rise as the song concludes, “She is standing tall, mighty tall, for democracy."

