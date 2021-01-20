Paycor to Host Two-Day Virtual TECH+ Partner Conference

Paycor’s Fourth Premier Partner Conference Provides the Tools, Strategy and Information Brokers, Financial Advisors and HR Consultant Need to Thrive in Today’s Workplace

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Payc o r today announced it will be hosting its 2021 TECH+ Partner Conference virtually on Feb. 1 – 2, 2021 bringing together benefits brokers, financial advisors and HR consultants from across the nation for two days of learning, insights and networking. TECH+ gives attendees the tools, strategies and information they need to help their clients thrive now and in the future. The free online conference will take place from noon to 4:00PM EST both days.



This year attendees will discover how to set themselves apart from the competition and lead their clients through transformation. As the "new normal" continues to evolve, Paycor will provide strategic guidance to help them succeed during times of disruption.

Highlights of the two-day conference include:

Keynote sessions with: Leslie Odom, Jr., Tony & Grammy Award-winning Artist including a special musical performance Katie Burke, Chief People Officer, HubSpot Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer, Paycor

A review of the latest technology trends impacting the HR and Benefits landscape

Detailed strategies designed to improve business development and client retention initiatives

Breakout sessions on industry benchmarks and technology advancements

A preview of Paycor’s new product features and what’s on the horizon

Exclusive access to the Paycor executive team.

Includes 15 sessions led by industry experts. To view the full agenda, click here.

To register for the 2021 TECH+ Virtual Conference, click here.

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

