Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,314 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Walmart Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Walmart Inc. (“Walmart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WMT).

Recently, a complaint was filed by the Department of Justice against Walmart, alleging Walmart unlawfully dispensed controlled substances from pharmacies under its control. These alleged unlawful actions came at the height of and contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Walmart and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or by calling 914-733-7256.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Walmart Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.