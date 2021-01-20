Fit for Life Adds adidas and Reebok to Its Portfolio of Prestigious Fitness Brands

/EIN News/ -- Partnership with RFE Sporting Goods Will Fuel Market Expansion and Product Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fit for Life, the leader in small exercise equipment and activewear, announces it has added adidas and Reebok to its world-class portfolio of brands. adidas and Reebok join Fit for Life’s already impressive portfolio of active brands including Gaiam, SPRI and Tommie Copper.

Fit for Life is the market leader in small, at-home fitness gear at popular retailers including Dick’s, Amazon, Target, Walmart and Kohl’s. Their brands and product lines continue to experience strong growth and resonate with consumers as they increase their practice of at-home health and wellness routines. RFE Sporting Goods recognizes Fit for Life’s success and credibility among top-tier active brands and is proud to partner on distribution for adidas and Reebok fitness equipment.

“RFE is excited to partner with Fit for Life, a proven company, with deep relationship across the US market,” said Dean Jackson, CEO of RFE Sporting Goods. “The Fit for Life expertise along with RFE products and brands is a strong recipe for success.”

Fit for Life is eager to begin innovating with adidas and Reebok brands, creating new products to meet the growing demand for at-home fitness and wellness.

“Adding adidas and Reebok to our portfolio of brands will be a powerful way to continue to penetrate the market and expand into new categories,” said Joey Shamah, co-founder and CEO of Fit for Life. “RFE’s trust and partnership is a true testament to our market knowledge and respected position in the industry.”

The distribution deal between RFE Sporting Goods and Fit for Life kicked off on January 1, 2021 and will quickly bring real value to consumers across the United States.

About Fit for Life

We believe most people aspire to lead healthier, more active lives but are often intimidated by what it takes to get there. Whether it’s what you wear, what inspires you, or what actually helps get you fit, it should make things easier, not harder.

Through our collection of brands, Fit for Life is dedicated to creating innovative products for everyone, from beginners to pros. We bring together distinctive designs, attractive packaging, and digital content to make health, wellness, and fitness more accessible for you, your loved ones, and even your pets. We’re here to empower everyone to be Fit for Life.

About RFE Sporting Goods

We are a global sports and fitness company specialising in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of a comprehensive range of fitness equipment to both the commercial and home markets.

With a distribution network covering more than fifty countries worldwide, our market leading product lines are designed and developed under some of the top brands within the world of sports and fitness today, including adidas, Reebok and Dynamax.

About Reebok

