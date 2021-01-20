Mineral Fusion Launches Hydro-Shine Lip Glosses, Inspired by Vacation Destinations We Wish We Could Travel To Right Now

The new lip glosses, available in 13 shades, add a rich splash of color and are incredibly hydrating, perfect for showing your lips some love in the dry winter months.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though most vacation plans are suspended for the foreseeable future, clean beauty lovers can now take a trip around the world thanks to Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line. The Hydro-Shine Lip Gloss range, available in 13 shades, is inspired by iconic vacation destinations across the globe. Dreaming of a dip in the Caribbean? Try Bermuda , a peachy pink. Longing for an aperitif under the Duomo? Swipe on Florence , a bright, bold red.

“With the current stay-at-home orders, so many of us find ourselves fantasizing about exotic locations across the world. We surveyed our social media followers about the top destinations they’d like to visit, and came up with these 13 ultra-hydrating, universally wearable shades inspired by their answers,” said Senior Brand Manager of Mineral Fusion, Courtney Cuberly. “With mask-wearing being such a big part of our daily lives now and well into the future, we think it’s about time we show our lips some love. So we developed the Hydro-Shine range to be nourishing and hydrating, as well as bold and bright enough to make an impact on Zoom meetings and get-togethers.”

All of Mineral Fusion’s Hydro-Shine Lip Glosses are 100% vegan, paraben-free and cruelty free, and have been thoughtfully designed to flatter all skin tones. Infused with Vitamin E, the lightweight, non-sticky glosses hydrate lips while adding a splash of color and healthy-looking shine. The premium high-payoff wand provides the perfect amount of gloss on each application, so all you have to do is swipe on a coat to be transported across the globe.

“At Mineral Fusion, we think looking good goes hand in hand with feeling good,” continued Cuberly. “We’ve all heard the stat about how much lipstick a woman eats in her lifetime — and since you are what you eat, it’s crucial your lip products are as clean as possible! You can rest easy knowing Mineral Fusion’s Hydro-Shine Lip Glosses are made only with vegan, natural, cruelty-free ingredients.”

Retailing for $14.99, the Hydro-Shine Lip Glosses are available now at mineralfusion.com and Amazon.com and will be sold at Whole Foods Markets and select natural retailers nationwide in February.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Markets and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

For more information about Mineral Fusion, visit www.mineralfusion.com ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mineralfusion/ ,

Facebook at www.facebook.com/MineralFusion , and

Twitter at https://twitter.com/mineralfusion .

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

