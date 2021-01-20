Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $99,000 in STEM Grants to Gulf Coast Schools

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,890 in grants to 26 schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama for science, technology, engineering and math initiatives.



“The educators receiving these awards are innovators and strong advocates for science, technology, engineering and math,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Ingalls remains committed to supporting programs that cultivate talent in these important fields.”



Ingalls has awarded more than $1.2 million for local STEM-related educational projects over the past 13 years.



“Establishing an early awareness of and interest in STEM is critical for our communities and our future workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to fund these projects.”



2021 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:



Bay Middle School (Bay St. Louis, Miss.): Students will use a drone to complete various design and multimedia assignments and gain hands-on experience with equipment that is used in numerous diverse fields. $3,500

Students will use a drone to complete various design and multimedia assignments and gain hands-on experience with equipment that is used in numerous diverse fields. $3,500 Central Elementary School (Pascagoula, Miss.): Students will participate in a weekly STEM challenge based on the StoryBook STEM curriculum to expand vocabulary, connect to mathematics and science, build on literacy skills and brainstorm ideas. $3,600

Students will participate in a weekly STEM challenge based on the StoryBook STEM curriculum to expand vocabulary, connect to mathematics and science, build on literacy skills and brainstorm ideas. $3,600 Dauphin Island Sea Lab (Dauphin Island, Ala.): A remotely operated vehicles (ROV) loaner kit program will be created for teachers so that ROVs can be checked out independently or in conjunction with a ROV virtual class. $5,000

A remotely operated vehicles (ROV) loaner kit program will be created for teachers so that ROVs can be checked out independently or in conjunction with a ROV virtual class. $5,000 D’Iberville High School (D’Iberville, Miss.): Students will have the opportunity to learn about various careers that use chemistry, and will each give a presentation on a chemistry-related career path to draw interest from the rest of the class. $2,251

Students will have the opportunity to learn about various careers that use chemistry, and will each give a presentation on a chemistry-related career path to draw interest from the rest of the class. $2,251 Gulfport High School (Gulfport, Miss.): 3D printers will allow students to develop CAD models and 3D print them while learning the engineering and design process. $4,798

3D printers will allow students to develop CAD models and 3D print them while learning the engineering and design process. $4,798 Lake Elementary School (Lake, Miss.): Through the purchase of iPads and technology and engineering kits, special education students will have the opportunity to express their inquisitiveness about science, technology, engineering and math while exploring how things are made. $4,127

Through the purchase of iPads and technology and engineering kits, special education students will have the opportunity to express their inquisitiveness about science, technology, engineering and math while exploring how things are made. $4,127 McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile, Ala.): Students will draw models on paper and scan them into a Glowforge 3D laser printer which can then cut the drawing into cardboard, foam, wood, plastic and more. $4,990

Students will draw models on paper and scan them into a Glowforge 3D laser printer which can then cut the drawing into cardboard, foam, wood, plastic and more. $4,990 Mississippi Council on Economic Education (Jackson, Miss.): The Stock Market Game is a virtual real-world math teaching tool that will be used to enrich students’ math curriculum by applying math in real world situations involving saving and investing. $4,950

The Stock Market Game is a virtual real-world math teaching tool that will be used to enrich students’ math curriculum by applying math in real world situations involving saving and investing. $4,950 Moss Point High School Career and Technical Education Center (Moss Point, Miss.): Nursing Skills Slim Kit and Intramuscular Injection Simulators will be used to help students experience sensory impairments both from the patient and the health care worker points of view in order to gain a sense of empathy and sensitivity to the challenges sensory impairments have on daily life. $5,000

Nursing Skills Slim Kit and Intramuscular Injection Simulators will be used to help students experience sensory impairments both from the patient and the health care worker points of view in order to gain a sense of empathy and sensitivity to the challenges sensory impairments have on daily life. $5,000 Ocean Springs Middle School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will be paired together to research the importance of insulating pipes and think critically about how to efficiently insulate a PVC puzzle. They will gain hands-on experience learning directional cuts and logistics for fitting insulation around various angles. $4,034

Students will be paired together to research the importance of insulating pipes and think critically about how to efficiently insulate a PVC puzzle. They will gain hands-on experience learning directional cuts and logistics for fitting insulation around various angles. $4,034 Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will use robots that are responsive to touch, obstacles, light, color and sound to compete in coding challenges. $2,700

Students will use robots that are responsive to touch, obstacles, light, color and sound to compete in coding challenges. $2,700 Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will choose a house to create using their engineering skills, and will test to see if it can withstand being blown down. $1,567

Students will choose a house to create using their engineering skills, and will test to see if it can withstand being blown down. $1,567 Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): UNICEF Kid Power Bands will be utilized to empower students to make local and global impacts while developing 21 st century skills like collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking. $2,169

UNICEF Kid Power Bands will be utilized to empower students to make local and global impacts while developing 21 century skills like collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking. $2,169 Orange Grove Elementary School (Gulfport, Miss.): A 3D printer and 3D pens will be used by students to construct three-dimensional objects to satisfy at least four science standards that require the use of an engineering design process. $4,945

A 3D printer and 3D pens will be used by students to construct three-dimensional objects to satisfy at least four science standards that require the use of an engineering design process. $4,945 Pecan Park Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will create suspension bridges, airplanes, vehicles and follow blueprints utilizing STEM kits. $3,831

Students will create suspension bridges, airplanes, vehicles and follow blueprints utilizing STEM kits. $3,831 Popp’s Ferry Elementary School (Biloxi, Miss.): Students will utilize hands-on learning of the coding and programming process through the incorporation of Sphero robots. $2,444

Students will utilize hands-on learning of the coding and programming process through the incorporation of Sphero robots. $2,444 St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will utilize virtual headsets to create their own virtual reality expeditions and share panoramas from around the world. $2,392

Students will utilize virtual headsets to create their own virtual reality expeditions and share panoramas from around the world. $2,392 St. Martin High School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): A plasma CNC table and metal fabrication equipment will be utilized to bridge the gap between students’ designs, and working physical models. $4,432

A plasma CNC table and metal fabrication equipment will be utilized to bridge the gap between students’ designs, and working physical models. $4,432 St. Martin Middle School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will work in teams and utilize a laser cutter to build a box with joints that interlock without any type of adhesive. $5,000

Students will work in teams and utilize a laser cutter to build a box with joints that interlock without any type of adhesive. $5,000 St. Patrick Catholic High School (Biloxi, Miss.): Students will learn computer-aided design, 3D fabrication of set models and digital video production in a virtual environment. $4,314

Students will learn computer-aided design, 3D fabrication of set models and digital video production in a virtual environment. $4,314 Saint Mary Catholic School (Mobile, Ala.): A greenhouse will be acquired and will serve as a tool for students to perform new tasks in the areas of biology, chemistry and physics. $5,000

A greenhouse will be acquired and will serve as a tool for students to perform new tasks in the areas of biology, chemistry and physics. $5,000 Treehouse Montessori School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will create a virtual tour and podcast series focused on Mississippi’s natural history to share with other middle and high school students through a network of resource agencies and science educators. $3,417

Students will create a virtual tour and podcast series focused on Mississippi’s natural history to share with other middle and high school students through a network of resource agencies and science educators. $3,417 Vancleave Lower Elementary (Vancleave, Miss.): Materials will be purchased to construct a STEM station that will allow students to build different types of infrastructure such as the Statue of Liberty, pyramids, barns, playgrounds, bridges and different landforms. $531

Materials will be purchased to construct a STEM station that will allow students to build different types of infrastructure such as the Statue of Liberty, pyramids, barns, playgrounds, bridges and different landforms. $531 Vancleave Middle School (Vancleave, Miss.): Students will have the opportunity to code using robots and an application on an iPad to receive visual confirmation that their lines of code are correct and functioning properly. $4,955

Students will have the opportunity to code using robots and an application on an iPad to receive visual confirmation that their lines of code are correct and functioning properly. $4,955 Vancleave Middle School (Vancleave, Miss.): Virtual reality headsets will allow students to explore the inside of a cell, conduct virtual dissections, explore the planets and look at ecosystems in the ocean. $4,943

Virtual reality headsets will allow students to explore the inside of a cell, conduct virtual dissections, explore the planets and look at ecosystems in the ocean. $4,943 Vancleave Upper Elementary School (Vancleave, Miss.): Students will be introduced to robotics and coding to learn science technology, social studies and teamwork skills. $5,000

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: instagram.com/huntingtoningalls



Contact:



Teckie Hinkebein

(228) 935-1323

teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com