Bridge Mutual and Plasma.Finance Partner for Insurance on DeFi

Decentralized insurance provider Bridge Mutual has reached an agreement with DeFi aggregator PlasmaPay and Plasma Finance.

/EIN News/ -- SHERIDAN, Wyoming, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized insurance provider Bridge Mutual has reached an agreement with DeFi aggregator PlasmaPay and Plasma Finance, allowing both projects to work in close collaboration. With this partnership, Plasma Finance users will be able to directly fund or provide liquidity to Bridge Mutual using the Plasma Finance platform and Bridge ecosystem.

In return, Bridge Mutual has pledged to use some of its own liquidity to jumpstart a PlasmaPay insurance pool and integrate shield mining for PlasmaPay so that users providing coverage to the PlasmaPay pool may earn PPAY tokens as a reward. This results in an increased number of participants for Bridge Mutual’s decentralised insurance platform, while providing further safety for PlasmaPay and Plasma Finance users.

PlasmaPay has a proven track record of attracting users from both cryptocurrency and non-cryptocurrency areas by providing an easy to use fiat ramp. The existing user base and ease of entry provided by PlasmaPay will make way for Bridge Mutual’s insurance product to be widely available for purchase. On the flip side, PlasmaPay’s users can enjoy additional benefits provided by Bridge Mutual.

"The main focus of our partnerships is to increase the overall safety of the DeFi space by encouraging users to protect each other. Partnering with PlasmaPay was strategic in that users will be able to easily purchase or provide insurance directly from the Plasma Finance app where they manage all of their assets. In turn, we will make sure that Plasma Pay has an insurance pool ready to go for our launch event," said Mike Miglio, CEO of Bridge Mutual.

“This partnership will give both organizations the ability to expand operations into the other's platform, a net benefit for two strong projects looking to optimize the DeFi market as a whole. Ease of use and access to insurance ultimately benefits users. By working together, Bridge Mutual and Plasma Finance take DeFi a step forward towards more reliable financial services on the blockchain,” said Ilia Maksimenka, CEO of PlasmaPay.



About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance is a DeFi platform and dashboard that aggregates all of the most popular DeFi applications in one place. With the goal of simplifying the DeFi market for its users and eliminating some aspects regarding DeFi barriers to entry, Plasma Finance is working to become a cornerstone of the DeFi economy. PlasmaPay is a blockchain protocol developed by Plasma Finance, allowing for fast and efficient cross border payment opportunities for all users.





About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. Having vastly oversubscribed in its private sale, Bridge Mutual’s token, $BMI, is primed to have an explosive TGE on January 30th, 2021.



Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter

Media contact:

Rob Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

News via KISS PR Brand Story Newsroom





This news has been published for the above source. Bridge Mutual [ID=16486]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment