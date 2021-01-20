Jan. 28 H2IQ Hour: Analyzing the Economic and Technical Potential of H2@Scale

Join the H2IQ Hour on Jan. 28, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET, to learn more about H2@Scale analysis activities at the National Labs.

H2@Scale is one of EERE's flagship initiatives to enable clean and affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization across multiple sectors in the economy. The January H2IQ hour will discuss results from a recent multi-laboratory analysis report quantifying the technical and economic potential of H2@Scale, given the use of hydrogen as an energy intermediate to integrate sectors in the U.S. energy system.

Mark Ruth of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the lead author of the report, will discuss specific examples of the role hydrogen can play in industry and transportation sectors, such as steelmaking, synthetic fuels, and blending into natural gas pipelines. He will also explain how hydrogen production can be integrated with the electric grid to monetize low-cost energy and incentivize growth in renewable energy supply. The H2IQ Hour will dive into estimates for future hydrogen consumption in current and emerging sectors, given R&D advances and varying prices of natural gas and electricity.

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. A recording of the H2IQ Hour will be available on the website after the event.

Register today.