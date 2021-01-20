Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,305 in the last 365 days.

Save the Date on June 7–11 for the DOE Hydrogen Program 2021 AMR

Mark your calendars! The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen Program is hosting its 2021 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR) virtually on June 7–11, 2021.  

Each year at the AMR, hydrogen and fuel cell projects funded by DOE are presented, and projects and programs are reviewed for their merit.

Registration will be required, but this event is open to the public and free to attend. More information about the meeting, including an agenda and registration details, will be available soon.

Visit the 2021 AMR website.

You just read:

Save the Date on June 7–11 for the DOE Hydrogen Program 2021 AMR

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.