Save the Date on June 7–11 for the DOE Hydrogen Program 2021 AMR

Mark your calendars! The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Hydrogen Program is hosting its 2021 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR) virtually on June 7–11, 2021.

Each year at the AMR, hydrogen and fuel cell projects funded by DOE are presented, and projects and programs are reviewed for their merit.

Registration will be required, but this event is open to the public and free to attend. More information about the meeting, including an agenda and registration details, will be available soon.

