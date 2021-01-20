St Johnsbury/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A400289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/20/21 0638 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: St Johnsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 133.7

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Burrington

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Burke, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/20/21 at 0638 hours State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle on its side in the median with entrapment on Interstate 91 north near mile marker 133.7. Troopers arrived on scene and found the operator Burrington(62) was deceased on arrival. From investigation on scene as well as witness statements the vehicle travelled from the right lane across the interstate and into the median, the vehicle came back onto the roadway for a short time before going back into the median and rolling onto the passenger side. It appears that Burrington may have suffered some type of medical event prior to the vehicle crashing. Members of the St Johnsbury Fire Department as well as Calex ambulance responded to the scene. Burrington is being transported to the medical examiner’s office to have an autopsy performed to determine cause of death.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033