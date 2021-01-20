St Johnsbury/Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A400289
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/20/21 0638 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: St Johnsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 133.7
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Donald Burrington
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Burke, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/20/21 at 0638 hours State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle on its side in the median with entrapment on Interstate 91 north near mile marker 133.7. Troopers arrived on scene and found the operator Burrington(62) was deceased on arrival. From investigation on scene as well as witness statements the vehicle travelled from the right lane across the interstate and into the median, the vehicle came back onto the roadway for a short time before going back into the median and rolling onto the passenger side. It appears that Burrington may have suffered some type of medical event prior to the vehicle crashing. Members of the St Johnsbury Fire Department as well as Calex ambulance responded to the scene. Burrington is being transported to the medical examiner’s office to have an autopsy performed to determine cause of death.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033