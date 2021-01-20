Global High Speed Camera Market – Increasing use of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19 - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high adoption of high-speed infrared cameras and rising need to assess the health of people and also assessing tests done in ballistics and explosives are factors propelling the growth of the high-speed camera market.

The global high speed camera market accounted for US$ 420 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%.

The report "Global High Speed Camera Market, By Product (0-2 MP, 2-5 MP, Above 5 MP), By Usage (New High-Speed Camera, Used High-Speed Camera, and Rental High-Speed Camera) By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Media, Sports, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4565

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Photron launched a high-performance, compact, and lightweight sealed housing, high-speed camera FASTCAM Nova R2, which captures videos/ photos at the performance of 1,440 frames / sec with 4 million pixels.

In May 2020, nac Image Technology launched a 60 Gpixel/sec camera, Memrecam ACS-1 M60. The ACS-1 M60 provides one-megapixel images at an incredible 60,000 frames per second in high-quality mode and an unreal 100,000 fps in nac’s proprietary boost mode.

In March 2019, Vision Research launched VEO 440, the product shoots at over 1,100 fps at the full four-megapixel resolution, over 2,000 fps at full 1080p HD, and up to 290,000 fps at the minimum resolution.

Analyst View:

Growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in automotive and transportation

Major factors driving the growth of the market include cumulative demand for compact high-speed cameras, high adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing, rise in adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace, wide use in automotive and transportation, the growing use of high-speed cameras in media & entertainment and sports. Digital high-speed cameras are gaining demand in the number of industry verticals due to their enhanced features and praised image capturing techniques. Increase in demand of safety concerns in automotive and transportation shows growth in high-speed cameras. Several automotive applications such as tire testing, safety test applications, suspension testing, transmission testing, combustion system, and over-road testing amongst others offer profitable prospects for high-speed cameras in this industry vertical. Improved picture capturing abilities used in the automotive and transportation industry vertical generates opportunities for high-speed camera market globally. High-speed cameras are used to identify traffic violations, objects on highways, traffic monitoring, and for toll collections.

Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras

High-speed cameras are equipped with facilities that enable them to read license plate of a vehicle passing through toll gates, and automatically deduct the amount from the account associated with each plate. Increase in demand for high-speed cameras within the sports sector is also on the rise owing to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing. Rise in adoption of this market in aerospace are expected to significantly affect the growth of the global high-speed camera market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global High Speed Camera Market”, By Product (0-2 MP, 2-5 MP, Above 5 MP), By Usage (New High-Speed Camera, Used High-Speed Camera, and Rental High-Speed Camera) By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Media, Sports, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4565

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global high speed camera market accounted for US$ 420 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, usage, application, and region.

Depending upon product, the 0-2 MP segment held the largest market share due to the adoption of high-speed cameras. It has major applications for instance projectile tracking, missile launch, component tracking in aerospace, defense & military and product & material testing.

Depending upon the usage, the used high-speed camera is the most dominant segment in the global high-speed camera market due to the cost effectiveness it gives over new high-speed camera.

By application, Depending upon application, the global market is segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer electronics, entertainment & media, sports, and others. The automotive & transportation segment shows the highest growth due to the high-speed imaging solutions, such as product testing, combustion, materials testing, flow visualizations, vibration, crack propagation, bio mechanics, fluid dynamics, and spray analysis.

By region, U.S. is experiencing rapid growth in high-speed camera market due to high industry standards and presence of major market players such as Vision Research Inc., Motion Capture Technologies, Fastec Imaging Corporation, which are investing in high-speed camera with high frame rate, high resolution, and fast processing. Such factors help the industries in the production and manufacturing processes, which increases the product line by ensuring 100% accuracy.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-High-Speed-Camera-Market-4565

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global high speed camera market includes Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Imaging Technology Inc., Del Imaging Systems LLC, Motion Capture Technologies, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Optronis GmbH, PCO AG, and Weisscam GmbH.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com