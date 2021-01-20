Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from the Office of Governor Phil Scott

Montpelier, Vt. - This afternoon Governor Phil Scott, Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D. and other administration officials were informed that a contractor who provided services at the Governor’s coronavirus briefings on Friday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 19 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The briefings are conducted under state guidance, with safety protocols, including physical distancing, in place.

However, out of an abundance of caution, because they speak at the podium for extended periods of time, Governor Scott, Dr. Levine, and other administration officials in attendance will quarantine and be tested based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health. 

State contact tracers have begun their investigation and will provide guidance to all those who are identified as close contacts. Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been in close proximity (generally 6-feet or less) of the positive case for 15 minutes or more.

The Governor’s Office has reached out to those in attendance at the briefings. They will also receive a call from the Department of Health.

Until further notice, Governor Scott will continue to fulfill all of his duties, including leading Vermont’s pandemic response, while working remotely.

