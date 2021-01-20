Food Lion Feeds Continues to Nourish Neighbors in Need by Donating Another 1.6 Million Meals

Donations Continue Food Lion’s Efforts to Care for Local Towns and Cities it Serves

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of 1.6 million meals to assist families and individuals still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The significant donation through the retailer’s Faces of Hope campaign, the initiative to continue its efforts to support neighbors fighting food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, is intended to help local food bank partners keep up with unprecedented demand after the holiday giving time period has passed.



This widespread effort will impact local communities across Food Lion’s footprint. Food Lion is committed to supporting local feeding partners, and this donation will be dispersed during various food bank distribution events in the form of Food Lion gift cards, enabling neighbors to receive the items they need to nourish their families.

“Despite an increase in donations around the holidays, many of our local hunger-relief agencies are continuing to see a strain on their resources,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “By donating these Food Lion gift cards, we hope to ease the burden our partners are facing while also nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

The $160,000 gift card donation will support the following food banks:

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia - $5,000

Feeding Southwest Virginia - $20,000

Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. - $15,000

Food Bank of Delaware - $5,500

Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore - $15,000

Food Bank of the Albemarle - $10,000

Harvest Hope Food Bank - $16,000

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle - $10,000

Lowcountry Food Bank - $20,000

Maryland Food Bank - $6,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - $12,500

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC - $12,500

Second Harvest of South Georgia - $2,000



Additionally, Food Lion Feeds donated $10,500 to Operation Homefront, its partner in fighting food-insecurity among our nation’s servicemembers and their families.

The latest donations continue Food Lion’s efforts to care for the towns and cities it serves.

Recently, Food Lion Feeds donated $100,000 to support a joint effort between Livingstone College and the A.M.E. Zion Church to fight food insecurity in the State of North Carolina through the college’s “Hurt & Hunger Initiative.” The effort is providing food and meals to vulnerable families, children, seniors and the homeless who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, Food Lion announced its Faces of Hope campaign and donated 9.5 million meals across its 10-state service area. Earlier in the year, Food Lion donated more than $3.6 million to community partners to provide COVID-19 relief, including $3.1M to food bank and medical research partners, and $500,000 in a partnership to support schools feeding children in need during the summer.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion has donated more than 500 million meals* to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; the company’s food rescue program. Food Lion has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

