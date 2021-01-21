Nastel Awarded Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Select Tier Partner Status
PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies announced today that it has been awarded Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Select Tier partner status. Using AWS, Nastel is able to accelerate its efforts to help customers take advantage of innovative cloud technology.
Nastel XRay helps companies perform efficiently in the cloud and the achievement of the Select Tier helps further the goal of delivering end to end middleware monitoring and business transaction tracking to some of the world's leading companies, and collaborating with AWS helps to bring new and improved product offerings and capabilities for its end customers.
Nastel Cloud Services Director Sam Garforth says, “All of our customers are migrating to hybrid cloud and we've been helping them get there. Many already run our software on AWS and this new status helps us provide the support they need. Last quarter we released Navigator for Red Hat OpenShift. This is the next step, and I'm very excited about the other cloud, DevOps and automation solutions that we have coming over the next few months.”
Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, to answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Reaching Select Tier partner status lays the foundation for Nastel to transform how current and future clients achieve their goals.
About Nastel:
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by middleware. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel solutions includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
