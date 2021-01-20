Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,266 in the last 365 days.

Evolving Gold announces Velisek as Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Velisek as a director of the Company.

Mr. Velisek has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years. He has been a licensed trader of equities, options and futures, as well as Investment Adviser. He has also held roles in investor relations as well as providing consulting services to public companies. Currently, Mr. Velisek is a director of Trillium Gold Mines Inc., Datinvest International Ltd. and Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. He has previous acted as director of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., Amador Gold Corp., Novo Resources Corp., Finore Mining Inc. and Delon Resources Corp. Mr. Velisek is currently employed with Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd.

The board continues to actively review opportunities to advance the Company. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles Jenkins”

Director and Acting CEO

info@evolvinggold.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Evolving Gold announces Velisek as Director

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.