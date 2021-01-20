BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux Grows Q4 Revenue 83% YoY by Securing Cloud Infrastructure

Average deal size increased by 32% as larger companies invest more to protect their core and digital infrastructure – driven by accelerating cloud adoption and remote work.

With 96% of the world’s top one million web servers running on Linux, sophisticated enterprises are increasingly investing in solutions to protect company operations from ransomware attacks.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), grew net-new revenues of its BeyondTrust Privileged Management for Unix & Linux (PMUL) solution by 83% year-over-year in Q4 of 2020. During the same time period, average deal size for BeyondTrust Privileged Management for Unix & Linux increased by 32%. This massive increase can be attributed to a growing commitment from larger, cloud-focused enterprises to protect their core and digital infrastructure.

With 96% of the world’s web servers running Linux, solid security and heightened visibility are critical for larger enterprises, particularly in banking, finance, online retail, and manufacturing, especially those offering a SaaS solution. Before 2020, most ransomware targeted Windows devices. But the pandemic accelerated digital transformation, creating a massive boom in the remote workforce and adoption of cloud applications. Since nearly all these apps are powered by Linux, these servers are now just as much at risk by malicious actors, but with a much greater impact if successfully attacked.

This situation requires a solution designed with Linux in mind since most organizations store their most sensitive data and applications on mission-critical Linux platforms. In fact, 90% of all cloud infrastructure operates on Linux, so a single ransomware attack could be catastrophic for organizations. Researchers at Kaspersky discovered more than 12 advanced threat actors using Linux malware or Linux-based modules.

“BeyondTrust is the only vendor offering a proven, enterprise-class privilege management solution purpose-built for Unix and Linux servers,” said Daniel DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “The tremendous growth last year shows that sophisticated enterprises are serious about securing their platforms against threats. We’re proud that our comprehensive enterprise solution is helping hundreds of companies meet those security challenges as Linux becomes increasingly appealing as an attack vector for bad actors.”

As of late 2020, more than one million assets were under management with BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux and Active Directory (AD) Bridge. One of the solution’s most popular capabilities is passwordless administration by default. Administrators can configure the solution to “trust” users to perform administrative tasks without requiring a privileged root password. This frees up IT resources from having to maintain distributed sudoers files. Instead, administrative functions can be policy-based and centrally managed.

“Security risks are taken very seriously in the financial industry,” says Brandon Haberfield, Global Head of Operating Systems, Investec Bank. “After researching the various options, and using sources such as Gartner, we chose BeyondTrust’s Privilege Management for Unix & Linux because of flexibility. It allowed Investec to define a security standard, but also enabled different departments to manage exceptions. When COVID-19 occurred, working from home made no difference to the way their employees accessed their environment because the policies were already in place.”

Designed to help enterprises mitigate threats against Linux, BeyondTrust Privileged Management for Unix & Linux is an advanced enterprise product that empowers the move to the cloud. The solution offers several other key advantages to larger enterprises, enabling them to:

Gain extreme visibility with a comprehensive audit trail of everything that happens in their SaaS or cloud environments, including centralized keystroke logs, session recordings and all other privileged events

Scale without limits; BeyondTrust’s largest deployment involves an enterprise using BeyondTrust Privileged Management for Unix & Linux solution to secure more than 130,000 endpoints protecting and giving visibility to their SaaS infrastructure

Centralize identity and group management with Active Directory bridging and avoid the hassle of managing and auditing shared or local accounts

Configure the solution to fit any business environment or vertical, including healthcare, retail, finance, legal, energy, and cloud

Integrate BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux with existing password management solutions and send information from every event to Splunk or other security information and event management (SIEM) solutions

Monitor file and policy integrity, making it easier to audit and report on changes to critical policy, system, application and data files

Deploy, manage, and monitor enterprise environments easily with BeyondInsight. This dedicated web-based management platform allows control of Privilege Management for Unix & Linux and Active Directory Bridge environments easily



Many alternative solutions feature components not built specifically for Linux and incapable of providing passwordless privilege elevation. Such a solution could potentially restrict an enterprise’s move to the cloud rather than support it. BeyondTrust has more than 30 years of experience protecting some of the largest SaaS and cloud environments. In the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Privileged Access Management, BeyondTrust was rated a 4.8, the highest score for Privilege Elevation and Delegation.

For details on how enterprises are using server privilege management, download “How to Achieve the NIST Zero Trust Approach with Unix & Linux Remote Access.”

To view a demo, visit beyondtrust.com/privilege-management/unix-linux.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privilege Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

