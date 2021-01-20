Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at January 29, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.08 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.53.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details                                               
     
Class A Share (XTD)   $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)   $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:   January 28, 2021
Record Date:   January 29, 2021
Payable Date:   February 10, 2021
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.tdbsplit.com       info@quadravest.com
             

