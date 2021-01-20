This Indoor Garden Will Brighten Your Kitchen this Winter

Véritable Smart Gardens available at Uncommon Goods

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter just got greener and brighter with the Véritable® Indoor Garden. Made in France, this compact, kitchen-friendly garden features built-in LED lights, a self-watering system and everything you need to watch a green garden grow on a frosty morning.

Véritable, the French manufacturer of the most technologically advanced indoor gardens in Europe, are now available at Uncommon Goods, MoMA and VeritableUSA.com.

According to Tara Steffen, Marketing Director for Veritable USA, “the gardens are engineered to produce larger and longer harvests than other indoor gardens while taking up less space on a counter or table. Even a brown thumb gardener can produce lush harvests of herbs, edible flowers, greens and small vegetables in the dead of winter.”

These intelligent gardens provide optimum space, lighting and water for the plants to grow under the best conditions. The proprietary smart lighting is designed to optimize growth and the development of the nutrients in the vegetables and herbs. The simple, elegant designs allow the plants to take center stage, not the planters.

Véritable’s secret is in the Lingots®, organic seeds, soil-less media and nutrients, which are packed with everything that is needed for success. The Lingot plants are ready to be tasted in about four weeks and are guaranteed to be robust and flavorful. The collection of more than 70 ready-to-use Lingots are pesticide-free, GMO-free, 100% biodegradable and compostable. The Lingots provide all the perfect growing conditions for each type of plant including the water holding capacity, oxygenation, pH, number of seeds, spacing and depth of seedling. Depending on the plant species, a Lingot will produce 3 to 6 months of crops, with an average of one harvest per week.

The Company is based in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region and manufactures its products in Lyon, France, the capital of world gastronomy.

https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/smart-kitchen-multi-herb-garden

https://www.veritableusa.com/

Attachment

Susan Jardina Véritable 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com