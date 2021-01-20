Global Payment Service Provider Ramp Network leverages Zero Hash for US and Canada expansion

Ramp, leading fiat on-ramp for digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash for US and Canada expansion

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp Network, the UK-based platform that allows users to purchase crypto without leaving their dApp or wallet, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash, the API driven financial institution providing the regulatory and technology rails for the digital asset ecosystem. Through the partnership, Ramp is expanding its offering to clients in the United States.



“By leveraging Zero Hash’s compliance and technology building blocks, Ramp is now able to now service US and Canadian customers,” said Zero Hash CEO Edward Woodford. “This is another example of how Zero Hash empowers the innovators building Finance 2.0.”

“The US and Canada are two of the most significant regions for cryptocurrency adoption. This recent bull run has reignited interest in Bitcoin and Ether, there’s no better time to launch our offering,” said Ramp CEO Szymon Sypniewicz. “The expansion into the US and Canada represent a giant step for Ramp as it will be the largest market to date for the London-based startup. With an addressable market worth over $250 million, North America has the greatest market share in the global cryptocurrency market,”

Similar to how “Banking as a Service” enabled FinTechs to focus on building products, Zero Hash provides the infrastructure to clear and settle digital assets in a completely automated and regulated way. Key features include:

Identity: Verify users' identities, with KYC/AML requirements under the BSA.

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation.

Transfer: Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 99%+ of the US population. All transfers can be automated with a full screening of assets to ensure compliance and peace of mind.

Transactions: Access detailed transaction history with real time transaction updates across 1000+ transaction pairs.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

About Ramp

Ramp is a company offering SDK allowing developers to integrate crypto purchases into their apps. Integration takes hours, not weeks, and Ramps handles all the operational, legal and technology related requirements, from KYC/AML and legal to liquidity and user support. Ramp works with many established players, including Opera Browser, as well as booming crypto apps such as Sorare.

