Pizza Twist Starts 2021 Strong with 4 New Locations

Pizza Twist kicked off 2021 with four new locations.

The menu features several vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Burgeoning pizza restaurant franchise signs new deals in Texas, California, and Las Vegas

Our menu is innovative and we consistently see a strong positive community response. People are ready for pizza that is healthier and that’s also delicious.”
— Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner
SACREMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the fastest growing pizza franchises in the nation, Pizza Twist, maintains its exponential growth pattern and announces four new locations to kick off 2021.

Rebranded at the tail end of 2020 from its former name, Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist, Pizza Twist signed four new franchisees between December 2020 and January 2021. “With our four new deals, we’ve reached 54 locations and still have more in the pipeline,” stated Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner.

The new Pizza Twist locations span three different states. California is gaining two new territories. One is located in Rancho Cordova, owned by Khuswinder and Arsh Singh and the second West Coast location is in Roseville owned by Amanpreet Singh. Texas is also gaining a Pizza Twist in Austin, owned by Pawandeep Singh. Deepak Attri and Swinky Prashar have signed on for the fourth newest location in North Las Vegas.

Pizza Twist has expertly set itself apart from any other pizza concepts due to it Indian flavor influences and its inclusivity for all dietary needs. “We aren’t stopping any time soon,” stated Dahyia. “Our menu is innovative and we consistently see a strong positive community response. People are ready for pizza that is healthier and that’s also delicious.” According to the Pizza Twist website, all meat is GMO-free, and the menu features several vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. “If people are interested in joining in on the Pizza Twist success, now is the time. We still have several territories available,” said Dahyia. Interested franchise candidates should visit the Pizza Twist franchise page for more information.


About Pizza Twist
Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavors. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.pizzatwist.com.

Harpreet Dahyia
Pizza Twist
