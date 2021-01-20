Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,315 in the last 365 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at the EAHAD 2021 Virtual Congress

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), today announced two e-poster presentations at the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) Virtual Congress being held on February 3 - 5, 2021.

Poster presentation details
     
  Poster Title:  Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) is effective for on-demand treatment of spontaneous bleeding in hemophilia A rats
  Presenter:         Tom Knudsen, DVM, Ph.D., vice president of translational research, Catalyst Biosciences
  Program number:  ABS027
  Date/Time: Poster available starting at 6 pm CET on February 2, through August 5, 2021
     
  Poster Title: Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) is effective for on-demand treatment of spontaneous bleeding in dogs with Hemophilia A
  Presenter: Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer, Catalyst Biosciences
  Program number:   ABS028
  Date/Time: Poster available starting at 6 pm CET on February 2, through August 5, 2021

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website (www.catalystbiosciences.com) once the presentations conclude.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about Catalyst’s product candidates and the benefits of its protease engineering platform. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Catalyst Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at the EAHAD 2021 Virtual Congress

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.