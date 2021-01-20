Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,316 in the last 365 days.

Nominate Your Nature Heroes for National Awards

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is now accepting applications for several national conservation awards.

“The pandemic has brought Canadians together in nature, inspiring outdoor activity and increased awareness of the importance of wildlife and habitat,” said Rick Bates, CEO. “Now more than ever, the people who support conservation deserve to be recognized for their leadership and dedication to our natural heritage.”

Nominees can be volunteers or professionals from any province, territory or background.

Categories include:

  • Conservation in action
  • Conservation through fisheries
  • Canadian legislators
  • Outdoor person of the year
  • Youth leadership
  • Conservation mentors
  • Wild educator of the year

The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2021. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation
The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:
Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, heatherr@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 212
Pamela Logan, Communications Director, pamelal@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 250

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eab29ee0-f93f-4f7b-8a58-98a18829e54b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e83f0f-a4fd-4980-bced-ade0ef03cefc


Primary Logo

Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards Program

Difference makers from all walks of life.
Nominate Online

The submission deadline is January 31.

You just read:

Nominate Your Nature Heroes for National Awards

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.