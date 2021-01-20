Nominate Your Nature Heroes for National Awards

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is now accepting applications for several national conservation awards.

“The pandemic has brought Canadians together in nature, inspiring outdoor activity and increased awareness of the importance of wildlife and habitat,” said Rick Bates, CEO. “Now more than ever, the people who support conservation deserve to be recognized for their leadership and dedication to our natural heritage.”

Nominees can be volunteers or professionals from any province, territory or background.

Categories include:

Conservation in action

Conservation through fisheries

Canadian legislators

Outdoor person of the year

Youth leadership

Conservation mentors

Wild educator of the year

The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2021. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

