Virtual Kitchen, The Local Culinary, Announces New Licensee in Miami
Innovative concept continues expansion throughout nation with new license agreement.
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An explosively popular virtual kitchen concept, The Local Culinary, has just announced its newest licensee to join the network.
— Alp Franko, Founder of The Local Culinary
The new licensee to join the team is Markens Isidor who has signed for the Miami market. “I am excited to bring Markens to our team and extend this opportunity to him,” stated Alp Franko, who founded The Local Culinary in 2019. “Our licensees can keep their operation the same and add our virtual restaurants to everything they already do,” Franko stated.
The Local Culinary team emphasized that the license agreement adds additional revenue and brands to a restaurant operator's already-existing operation. A licensee will keep their restaurant operation intact and simply add The Local Culinary brands as a revenue stream. The virtual kitchen is the very first to franchise in the nation and has seen strong growth since its franchise launch in July of 2020.
The company aims to help restaurants by boosting sales with The Local Culinary’s delivery-only, profit-driven brands. Their menu is full of various taste profiles, including Asian-Fusion, Mexican, Classic American, Italian, and others. Designed for delivery, every dish found at The Local Culinary is structured with timeliness and ease-of-transportation in mind.
The brand is looking for business-savvy individuals to join The Local Culinary network. To connect with the team for more information on licensee opportunities or the franchise model, visit www.thelocalculinary.com.
ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY
The Local Culinary provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, deliver-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash. For more information on The Local Culinary and its revolutionary virtual restaurant franchise opportunity, please visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com.
