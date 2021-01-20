Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,357 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Kitchen, The Local Culinary, Announces New Licensee in Miami

The Local Culinary is the first virtual kitchen to franchise in the U.S.

The Local Culinary is the first virtual kitchen to franchise in the U.S.

Innovative concept continues expansion throughout nation with new license agreement.

Our licensees can keep their operation the same and add our virtual restaurants to everything they already do.”
— Alp Franko, Founder of The Local Culinary
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An explosively popular virtual kitchen concept, The Local Culinary, has just announced its newest licensee to join the network.

The new licensee to join the team is Markens Isidor who has signed for the Miami market. “I am excited to bring Markens to our team and extend this opportunity to him,” stated Alp Franko, who founded The Local Culinary in 2019. “Our licensees can keep their operation the same and add our virtual restaurants to everything they already do,” Franko stated.

The Local Culinary team emphasized that the license agreement adds additional revenue and brands to a restaurant operator's already-existing operation. A licensee will keep their restaurant operation intact and simply add The Local Culinary brands as a revenue stream. The virtual kitchen is the very first to franchise in the nation and has seen strong growth since its franchise launch in July of 2020.

The company aims to help restaurants by boosting sales with The Local Culinary’s delivery-only, profit-driven brands. Their menu is full of various taste profiles, including Asian-Fusion, Mexican, Classic American, Italian, and others. Designed for delivery, every dish found at The Local Culinary is structured with timeliness and ease-of-transportation in mind.

The brand is looking for business-savvy individuals to join The Local Culinary network. To connect with the team for more information on licensee opportunities or the franchise model, visit www.thelocalculinary.com.


ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY
The Local Culinary provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, deliver-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash. For more information on The Local Culinary and its revolutionary virtual restaurant franchise opportunity, please visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com.

Alp Franko
The Local Culinary
+1 646-785-0125
email us here

You just read:

Virtual Kitchen, The Local Culinary, Announces New Licensee in Miami

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.