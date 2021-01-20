The NCIDC Announces Its Members are In- Network for Contigo Health
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the stateCARY, NC, US, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration, a leading clinically integrated dermatology healthcare provider collaboration in the state, announced that its members are in-network for Contigo Health networks in the Triangle area for a major employer. Contigo Health is a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) that has many innovative solutions available to employers and is an industry leader in the creation and management of employer-sponsored health plan offerings. Contigo Health also assists employees to find providers and facilities in the employer’s preferred networks.
The MedCost Network is an additional network option in the Contigo networks and is the largest independent provider network in NC. The MedCost Network is designed to create savings for employees while offering wide access to a variety of the highest quality medical providers and facilities. MedCost uses experience in hospital and physician contracting to provide extensive access and substantial savings to members while ensuring a continuum of quality care.
The cost of healthcare continues to rise, and employers find it harder to provide employee benefits that deliver quality care at an affordable cost. Contigo Health helps by empowering employers with a flexible approach to employee benefits to help improve access to quality care, achieve cost savings and improve member satisfaction.
The NCIDC has developed plans that align with Contigo Health’s mission to make healthcare more affordable. The NCIDC focuses on patients getting better access to independent dermatologists and all the subspecialties of dermatology and improving the quality of dermatologic care making healthcare more affordable.
Many of North Carolina's independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration, including higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together many dermatology care providers spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for independent physicians by physicians to allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a more extensive, clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative, in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offers a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery, including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
Dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, the entity comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed during increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative can offer a total independent dermatologic solution.
PARKER EALES
NC Independent Dermatology Collaboration
9193034053
email us here