Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis.



The cash distribution is payable on February 12, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on February 2, 2021. Teekay LNG’s common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

In addition, Teekay LNG expects to provide 2021 distribution guidance and release the Partnership’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results in late-February 2021.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

