PureCircle and Almendra Resolve U.S. Patent Litigation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCircle and Almendra reached an amicable settlement in a patent dispute in the United States relating to Almendra’s Steviarome® products and use thereof.

As of December 31, 2020, PureCircle and Almendra voluntarily resolved the litigation with all claims and counterclaims subsequently being dismissed.

As part of the settlement, Almendra signed a license agreement with PureCircle, which allows Almendra to continue selling its Steviarome® flavor ingredients worldwide. All other terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Enquiries:

Jackson Pillow, PureCircle Communications Manager
Email: Jackson.Pillow@purecircle.com 
Phone: +1 (630) 256 8394

Kimberly Hunter, Almendra CFO
Email: Kimberly.H@almendra.com
Phone: +1 (708) 926-5403

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners and flavor modifiers for the global beverage and food industry. PureCircle combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia ingredients.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow its proprietary stevia varieties, and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using plant-based, non-GMO ingredients.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About Almendra

Almendra is a privately held natural sweetener and flavor ingredients company focused on the food and beverage industry’s need for great tasting natural, clean label solutions.

The company’s teamwork, innovation, IP and know-how allow it to develop industry-leading sweet taste solutions and to deliver flavors with modulating properties that address complex taste challenges of sugar reduced foods and beverages.

Headquartered in Singapore, Almendra manufactures in Thailand for sale to customers around the globe.

More information about Almendra is available at www.almendra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6be781-a468-4f29-bd06-2bba8bd4ef8b


Primary Logo

stevia plants

stevia plants

PureCircle and Almendra Resolve U.S. Patent Litigation

