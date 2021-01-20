Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (19 January 2021)
Active cases: 111 New cases: 5 New tests: 250 Total confirmed: 3,938 Recovered: 3,697 (+0) Deaths: 128 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,430 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 111 New cases: 5 New tests: 250 Total confirmed: 3,938 Recovered: 3,697 (+0) Deaths: 128 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.