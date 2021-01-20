Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,430 in the last 365 days.

Huron Temporary Office Schedule

The Department of Revenue reopens their temporary office at the Huron Area Senior Center

Beginning February 11, the Department of Revenue will reopen their Huron Temporary Office to individuals and businesses who have any tax related questions.

The temporary office will be at a new location, the Huron Area Senior Center. Office visits are open to walk-ins and appointments from 9:30am to 3:00pm on every second Thursday of each month.

Individuals and businesses can receive assistance in completing tax returns, obtaining a sales tax license or any other general questions they may have. We encourage customers to call and verify the office is open if winter weather causes poor road conditions.

A complete list of dates can be found in the image below. For additional information or to set up an appointment, please contact Tammy Hagmann at 605-995-8080.

You just read:

Huron Temporary Office Schedule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.