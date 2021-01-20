Huron Temporary Office Schedule

The Department of Revenue reopens their temporary office at the Huron Area Senior Center

Beginning February 11, the Department of Revenue will reopen their Huron Temporary Office to individuals and businesses who have any tax related questions.

The temporary office will be at a new location, the Huron Area Senior Center. Office visits are open to walk-ins and appointments from 9:30am to 3:00pm on every second Thursday of each month.

Individuals and businesses can receive assistance in completing tax returns, obtaining a sales tax license or any other general questions they may have. We encourage customers to call and verify the office is open if winter weather causes poor road conditions.

A complete list of dates can be found in the image below. For additional information or to set up an appointment, please contact Tammy Hagmann at 605-995-8080.