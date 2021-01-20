New Film Features the Dependable People Who Maintain U.S. Wheat Export Reliability

“Wholesome: The Journey of U.S. Wheat” features Hucke Farms in Geraldine, Montana

U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) has created a new film titled “Wholesome: The Journey of U.S. Wheat” that shows how the people in the export supply system maintain the wholesome, reliable character of U.S. wheat. Among the farms featured in the film is the Hucke family farm located in Geraldine, Montana.

“In our organization’s mission to promote U.S. wheat exports, our representatives focus on the consistently high quality of our supplies,” said USW Vice President of Communications Steve Mercer. “Through this film, the people at every step of the journey to export tell their own stories about how they thoughtfully produce new varieties, care for the land and the crop, and handle the wheat responsively to ensure it meets customer needs. This is an educational program that makes the stunning beauty of the land and the emotional attachment of these dependable people to the industry a key part of the story.”

The 25-minute film was produced in cooperation with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service and Federal Grain Inspection Service, state wheat commissions, local elevators and export elevators. It is available to 13 overseas USW offices for use at seminars, courses and trade events and serve as the foundation of new messages informing world wheat buyers and users about U.S. wheat export quality throughout 2021.

“In 2020, we celebrated our 40th year operating as U.S. Wheat Associates by telling our authentic story—that behind the world’s most reliable supply of wheat are the world’s most dependable people,” Mercer said. “Functional quality is a crucial part of that reliability and the people play such an important role in maintaining quality, we wanted them to help remind our customers about why U.S. wheat is so valuable.”

USW also produced individual short subject programs covering chapters featured in the film. Each of these programs will be available for viewing later this year on the USW website, www.uswheat.org, and on the organization’s Vimeo page at https://vimeo.com/uswheatassociates.