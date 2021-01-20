The Craft Beer Marketing Awards Competition Goes Global for 2021
Australian Judges Join Unique Awards Program as it Expands Worldwide in Second Year and Adds New Pandemic and Human Rights CategoriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) announced that its 2021 Awards Program is expanding and accepting entries from around the world in beer, hard seltzer, and cider. Entries will be accepted through January 29, 2021. Four Australia based judges have joined the over 350 judge panel to review entries from around the globe.
Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the only worldwide awards program that celebrates the very best of beer marketing and the teams and individuals behind them. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work for consideration.
CBMAS presenting sponsor is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company. “We’re so happy the CBMAS have expanded their awards program globally,” said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services of Hillebrand North America. “We service beer customers all over the world, and excited that they can be recognized and celebrated for their incredible beer-related marketing and design.”
The 2021 CBMAs consist of over 30 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing – from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably, new this year are two special categories to reflect recent events: a “Pandemic Marketing” category which looks at original marketing done during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the “Human Rights” category celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all through different forms of marketing and design.
Region 4 Judges from Australia
As part of the worldwide expansion in 2021, the judge panel has grown including four judges from Australia.
You can see the full judge panel by clicking https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-judges-panel/
Danielle Allen, Australia, Co-founder of Two Birds Brewing
Grace Irwin, Australia, Marketing Specialist, Hops
Richard Kelsey, Australia, Director, Beer Cartel
Tiffany Waldron, Australia, Engagement Manager, Might Craft
A panel of over 350 diverse, influential and respected experts in beer, marketing, and design will judge each category. The CBMAs judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system. To see the full list of categories, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/categories/
"The award entries clearly reflect the passion our talented peers share for the industry," said Barb Wirth, MarComm Manager of Hillebrand, who also serves as a judge. "During the judging process last year, I remember how awestruck I was while reviewing the entries. The innovation and mind-bending creativity woven into each work of art defies words. I was thrilled when the CBMA team invited me to be on the judges’ panel again this year. I can’t wait to see what the craft beer talent pool has in store for us this year!"
Regions for Entries
Entries are divided up into five regions across the globe:
• The Americas
• UK
• Europe
• APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)
• MENA, Africa and Beyond
Crushie Award Trophies
Winners receive CBMAS “Crushie” Award Trophies, created by the same NYC designer awards firm that creates the Emmy Award and MTV Moonman Trophy. Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded in each region. A newly designed Global Crushie will be awarded to those who opt-in to be judged at the global level in addition to being a regional entry.
Entry Timeline
Entry Period: Nov. 8, 2020 – Jan. 29, 2021
Judging: Feb. 8 – Mar. 6, 2021
Winners Announced: Week of Mar. 29, 2021 @ CBC event (TBD) and live stream
Entries are now open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry – including cider and hard seltzer – across the world. For additional information, visit: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the best can design to taproom and best website design to social media influencer of the year, there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry across the world. For more information, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
