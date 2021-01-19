RAJANT EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH POLAND’S MISSION CRITICAL BY ASTOR

Distributor Appointment Brings Further Sales Channel Presence to European Union IIoT Markets

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Poland’s Mission Critical by ASTOR, a value-added distributor within Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data exchange platforms and Machine to Machine (M2M). This partnership represents Rajant’s further investment in Europe to increase support of autonomous platform connectivity and coverage in markets like military, rail, mining, indoor warehousing, public safety, and other emerging markets.

Regarding the appointment, Marcin Kusztal, Sales Director Eastern Europe & CIS for Rajant shares, “Poland provides wide access to European Union markets. Mission Critical has a team of experts with strong engineering backgrounds, who bring years of automation, robotization, and industrial communication knowledge from within ASTOR, to specialize in essential connectivity for the full spectrum of autonomous systems within the region. They understand industrial mobility requirements in the markets Rajant supports, making Mission Critical key to Rajant’s growth in Europe working with integrators and resellers.”

“Mission Critical by Astor is part of ASTOR Group with 30 years of experience in the field of automation, robotics, and software for industry,” states Michal Lopata, Business Development Manager and Board Member of Mission Critical by ASTOR. We specialize in wireless communications. With many years of experience and expertise in radio and cellular communications, Mission Critical looked for a technology that would fit our vision of private networks for “mission-critical” applications. The main criteria for us are reliability and fast system deployment. Our customers are mainly industry and infrastructure. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that we have become an official Rajant Kinetic Mesh Distributor (KMD). Together, we will increase the competitiveness of Polish companies by providing them with Kinetic Mesh technology.”





####

About Mission Critical by ASTOR

Astor Mission Critical is a value-added distributor within Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) data exchange platforms and Machine to Machine (M2M). Established in 2017 as a subsidiary of ASTOR, which has over 25 years, helping customers increase productivity and competitiveness, Mission Critical specializes in wireless technologies. They support the ideas of Industry 4.0 and present a spectrum of solutions that allow for quickly adapting to the new business reality of mission-critical connectivity using all types of radio communications.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com