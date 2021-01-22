Drug Manufacturers Raise Prices On 204 Additional Brand Drugs Since January 2nd

About

DMD America began a partnership with First Databank, Inc. in the mid-1990’s en route to becoming the industry’s first web-based source of drug pricing data with the launch of AnalySource® Daily in 2000. Our goal at DMD America has always been to provide powerful yet user-friendly drug pricing tools to deliver not only data, but information and competitive intelligence to our users. In doing so, we have grown into an industry leader and now offer online drug pricing tools which includes a suite of different AnalySource® solutions, customized data pulls and reports, and government compliance forms.

