6th circuit commission seeks applicants for Hansbrough associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

19 January 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division IV of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) beginning January 19, 2021. This position is created by the January 15, 2021, appointment of Judge W. Ann Hansbrough to the position of circuit judge, Division II.

Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter in Missouri, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are linked below:

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The commission expects to meet Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division IV of the Platte County circuit court.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.

###

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - 6th Circuit