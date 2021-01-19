Virtual Hearings for changes to select Hawaii Administrative Rules scheduled on Feb. 3 & 9
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of virtual public hearings scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, for proposed changes to Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR) 19-122 and 19-149, and on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, for proposed changes of HAR 19-108.
The current versions of the HAR chapters, proposed changes, and links to participate in the virtual public hearings can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/doing-business/hawaii-administrative-rules/
The virtual public hearings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:
For Chapter 19-122 Examination of Applicants for Issuance and Renewal of Motor Vehicle Driver’s Licenses and Instruction Permits and Chapter 19-149 State Civil Identification.
- Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 9-11 a.m.
- Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 726 061 343#
For Chapter 19-108 High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes.
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 9-10 a.m.
- Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853, Conference ID: 115 145 357#
