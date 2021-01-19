Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,291 in the last 365 days.

Odyssey Trust Company Announces Director Hire in Vancouver

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading transfer agent and trust company for Canadian public issuers, is pleased to announce the addition of Leslie MacFarlane to the leadership team of its Vancouver office, as Director, Client Service. Leslie was most recently a senior relationship manager at AST, where she assisted a portfolio of their largest Vancouver public issuers for over 30 years. Leslie has extensive experience in the transfer agent and trust industry, starting her career with CIBC Melon and becoming one of the most trusted and widely recognized industry experts in Canada.

Dianna Reimer, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office of Odyssey, stated, “We are thrilled that Leslie has joined our Client Services team in Vancouver to help us further accelerate the growth of our business. Our Vancouver office has had tremendous support from the business community, and we are excited to bring someone with Leslie’s experience, expertise, and reputation to our team. Leslie’s track record in providing exceptional service to some of the largest public issuers in Vancouver is second to none, making her a perfect fit for us.”

“I’ve been watching the success of Odyssey and hearing great things from the business community for quite some time. I’m looking forward to bringing my industry expertise and experience to their growing business and joining a strong, hardworking team,” said MacFarlane.

For more information on Odyssey’s transfer agent services, please visit: www.odysseytrust.com.  

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Denver, CO (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

For more information, please contact:

Odyssey Trust Company
Dianna Reimer, CSO | E: dreimer@odysseytrust.com | T: 1.778.819.1187   

Leslie MacFarlane, Director, Client Services | E: lmacfarlane@odysseytrust.com | T: 1.236.521.8093


Primary Logo

You just read:

Odyssey Trust Company Announces Director Hire in Vancouver

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.