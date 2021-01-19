Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,297 in the last 365 days.

BORAL INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Boral Limited To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boral Limited (“Boral” or the “Company”) (Other OTC:BOALY).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Boral stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/BOALY or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
877.247.4292
212.983.9330
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

On December 5, 2019, Boral revealed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Then, on February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $13.80 per share on February 7, 2020 to $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020: a $1.08 or 7.83% drop.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo

You just read:

BORAL INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Boral Limited To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.