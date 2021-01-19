BodyGuardz Announces Eco PRTX, the First Eco-Friendly, Shatterproof Screen Protector

Eco PRTX is now available for iPhone 12 devices

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in device protection, today announced the launch of Eco PRTX, the industry’s first shatterproof screen protector made with recyclable materials. Eco PRTX builds upon the company’s existing PRTX line, altering the design to eliminate waste and further the company’s mission to produce more sustainable products.



“BodyGuardz believes in creating sustainable products that not only protect our customers’ devices, but also protect the environment. With Eco PRTX, customers no longer have to choose between protection and sustainability,” said Lynda Rose, Vice President of Product Development at BodyGuardz. “We are acutely aware of the role we play in protecting the planet and will continue to examine our products and processes to find ways to reduce waste and increase sustainability.”

BodyGuardz originally introduced the PRTX in August 2018 as the first shatterproof, synthetic glass screen protector on the market. Now, by reformulating the product to include recycled materials, Eco PRTX becomes the first screen protector to be made with recyclable materials.

Eco PRTX’s reformulated design decreases decomposition time by 75 percent and reduces the waste that would end up in landfills by an amount equal to the square footage of 18 football fields each year. Additionally, its PureGuard antimicrobial coating cures at a lower temperature than competing antimicrobial products, using four times less energy to produce. Like all BodyGuardz products, Eco PRTX also features packaging that is plastic-free, 100 percent recyclable, and printed with soy-based inks.

Eco PRTX will be available in March for iPhone 12 devices.

For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

Founded in 2002, BodyGuardz began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices and grew into a solid organization that provides millions of products to mobile device users throughout the world. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable mobile device accessories that keep up with today’s active lifestyles. BGZ brands was placed on the Inc. 500 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in 2015.

For more information please visit: https://www.bodyguardz.com/

