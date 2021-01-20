UNITEDHEALTH GROUP JOINS NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL TO SUPPORT VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES
Darren Harmon, Senior Director, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, UnitedHealth Group
National Veteran Business Development Council welcomes UnitedHealth Group as newest Corporate Member
UnitedHealth Group is committed to supporting the communities we serve through enhancing our inclusive supply chain initiatives.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces the addition of UnitedHealth Group as its newest Corporate Member. UnitedHealth Group is partnering with NVBDC to identify and engage with Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOB) to support the company’s supply chain and product needs.
— Darren Harmon, Senior Director, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability
“UnitedHealth Group is committed to working with credible organizations to ensure we are best supporting the communities we serve through enhancing our inclusive supply chain initiatives,” said Darren Harmon, Senior Director, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability. “Our corporate membership with NVBDC is part of our continuing effort to advance a company culture dedicated to service, growth and innovation, and meeting high standards of business practice and performance.”
UnitedHealth Group focuses on diverse partnerships across its supply chain using business suppliers that meet the certification standards prescribed by National Veteran Business Development Council, as well as other industry-recognized standards of qualification. The company is committed to working alongside NVBDC to comply with applicable laws and operate under the highest ethical standards.
The total spend available from corporations to qualifying Veteran businesses is estimated to be in excess of $80 billion annually in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.
"We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC. “We welcome UnitedHealth Group’s participation and look forward to the partnership.”
If you qualify as an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB diverse supplier, additional support is available to identify opportunities with UnitedHealth Group’s Supplier Diversity Program.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
For more information about NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is always available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn