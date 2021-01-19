Kogler Launches High-Quality, Anti-Microbial Performance Mattress for Long-Haul Truck Drivers
Kogler Inc.
The mattress features innovative, comfortable, and temperature stable Clini-FoamTM.CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based company, Kogler Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its high-performance, anti-microbial truck mattress, manufactured specifically for long-haul truck drivers.
Kogler is a manufacturer and retailer of premium truck and RV mattresses, designed with the most advanced materials and technology available. The company’s mission is to address the sleep concerns of truck drivers, RV owners, trucking companies, and truck dealerships who often struggle to find the ultimate product that fits their needs.
In the company’s most recent news, Kogler is announcing the launch of its latest truck mattress – the Kogler PerformanceTM High-Quality Mattress for Truck Sleepers. This premium 7” PerformanceTM Mattress boasts three layers of temperature-stable Clini-FoamTM for optimal pressure redistribution and a plush, comfortable night’s sleep. The included antimicrobial cover prevents fluid and perspiration from being absorbed and causing unpleasant odors.
“In general, truck drivers sleep on very poor mattresses which are typically shared between different drivers,” says the founder of Kogler Inc. “These mattresses absorb odor and sweat, resulting in foul smells and extra expenses for washing and frequent replacement. With our premium 7” PerformanceTM Mattress, however, drivers will benefit from the layers of Clini-FoamTM, which enable airflow technology to provide luxurious cushion, unparalleled support, reduced odor, and reduced dust mites.”
Kogler’s Clini-FoamTM 7” PerformanceTM Mattress offers a host of features and benefits to truck drivers, including:
• Clinically designed
• Antimicrobial cover
• Reduces aches and pains
• Improves airflow and heat reduction
• CertiPUR-US certified
• Free shipping throughout the USA
• 60-day money-back guarantee
• Latex-free
• Washable and replacable cover
• Made in the USA
• 7-year manufacturer’s warranty on craftsmanship
• Monthly payments available
• And so much more!
In addition to individual features for truck drivers, Kogler’s Clini-FoamTM 7” PerformanceTM Mattress also benefits trucking companies:
• Reduce mattress purchase costs
• Reduce time searching for mattresses when new drivers are hired
• Reduced time cleaning/sanitizing mattresses – can be disinfected with wipes, soap, and water
• Reduced odors with anti-microbial cover
• New covers can be purchased for a fraction of the cost compared to a new mattress
• Covers are sold separately and can be purchased for existing competitive mattresses
• Very affordable price point
• Custom sizes can be ordered
• And more!
For more information about Kogler, or to view the company’s entire line of premium truck and RV mattresses, please visit www.kogler-usa.com.
About the Company
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Kogler is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of superior high-quality truck and RV mattresses. The company’s goal is to ensure all truck drivers and RV owners wake up feeling well-rested and with reduced back pain – all without having to frequently replace their rig’s mattress.
Kogler PR Team
Kogler Inc.
+ 1-855-702-6636
