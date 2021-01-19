Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut Provide An Expert Opinion: 7 TRUTHS About Stem Cell Therapy

Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut Logo Dr Southern explaining stem cell therapy injection to a patient

With the amount of information out there about stem cell therapy, it can be difficult to find the truth. Dr. Daniel Southern, M.D. weighs in and debunks myths.

WILTON, CT, 06897, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The experts from Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut are stating to the public the truth surrounding stem cell therapy . It's a relatively new treatment, and the questions continue to pour into the office about what stem cells do, if they are safe, and how stem cells actually work. Here are a few of the most popular subjects with detailed answers for anyone considering stem cell therapy in Connecticut.1. Where Are Stem Cells Collected From?Stem cells are obtained from various parts of the body. Interventional Orthopedics isolates the stem cells from multiple tissues such as bone marrow from a donor's blood or umbilical cord blood when a baby is born.Circulating blood is another way certified physicians obtain stem cells. Amniotic fluid, where a fetus develops in the womb, is a commonplace to collect stem cells and is a standard way to treat babies born with congenital disabilities.Doctors educated and trained in stem cell collection, like Dr. Southern at Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut, know the safest and most effective methods for collecting stem cells.2. How Do Stem Cells Work?Stem cells work by helping to replenish specific cells that were previously damaged. Through a differentiation process, one type of stem cell can repair various other types of cells within the body.For example, a stem cell that has been collected and injected into a patient with a bone break or cartilage damage would recover more quickly. The stem cells are introduced and start working faster than the body's rate of replenishing them. Some uses of stem cells include: Replacing damaged tissues or organs, fixing parts of organs that aren't functioning correctly, pain treatment, and disc problemsStem cell therapies are increasing in popularity, especially among athletes and those who don't want to be on restrictions for longer than necessary. It's an alternative to more invasive methods like surgery.3. Are Stem Cell Injections Safe?The majority of patients that have received stem cell injections have zero to minimal side effects. The stem cells are first gathered from that person, so the likelihood of any adverse reaction is minimal. The most frequent complaints are minor aches and swelling.4. Is Stem Cell Preservation Possible?Stem cell preservation is possible. Stem cells are often collected from umbilical cords during the birth of a baby, as mentioned previously, and those have been successfully protected and utilized in patients for many years.There has been stem cell data obtained on units collected from umbilical cord blood for 25 years. From that collected information, tests have shown that stem cells from the blood didn't deteriorate in samples frozen for 16 years and transplanted after 13 years.5. Can Stem Cells Help Arthritis?Yes! Arthritis is one condition that is considered among the top for patients looking for stem cell therapies. The non-surgical treatment gets those that are suffering back to their average activity level without an operation in most cases.Some of the types of arthritis that the professionals from Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut perform treatment for include osteoarthritis, ankle arthritis, neck arthritis, hip arthritis, low back arthritis, knee arthritis, and shoulder arthritis.Those that have received a stem cell therapy procedure for arthritis have often reported relief after just one session.6. What Are Other Important Uses for Stem Cells?Stem cells are often collected strictly for research in laboratories. Scientists, health experts, and other professionals continuously alter, grow, and test stem cells to determine additional uses. Stem cells have also been used for cancer treatments and genetic blood disorders in both adults and humans.7. Are There Any Negative Effects of Stem Cell Therapy in Connecticut?As with most medical treatments, stem cell therapy comes with the potential of side effects. There have been few reports of adverse effects of stem cell therapy. Patients have complained of pain in the mouth and throat with some inflammation and sores. Also, nausea and vomiting, infection, lung problems, and ineffectiveness have been documented as undesirable side effects.You can get a clearer idea of the risks associated with stem cell therapy and the success rate by speaking to the specialists at Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut. The specifics of the treatment you are seeking out will vary from the person that comes in before you and the one after. If you're interested in learning more about stem cell therapy from Interventional Orthopedics Connecticut, the staff encourages you to call to speak with a knowledgeable specialist. Many initial appointments are being arranged virtually or over the phone. You can reach them at (203) 456-5717.Their team has also put together an extremely informational, user-friendly website for further research. Explore the possibilities of stem cell treatments by visiting https://www.regenerativeorthopedicmedicinect.com/ He is board-certified in pain medicine, sports medicine, and through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physiatry.Daniel Southern, M.D. is passionate about alternative methods for pain and musculoskeletal injuries. Some of the services offered are intended for athletes and those suffering from chronic pain who prefer to avoid more invasive surgeries. Dr. Southern is recognized as one of the best in interventional orthopedics in Connecticut and throughout the country.The friendly and highly-educated office staff is just as passionate about alternative treatment options. They are available to answer questions and set up appointments.

Intro Interventional Orthopedics CT | Non Surgical Treatment for Injury & Arthritis