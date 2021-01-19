Peoples Payment Solutions Launches Interac e-Transfer Request Money via API

This API service opens the door for our Program Managers and FinTech clients to request money in a streamlined manner, for their consumer customers to access funds quickly and easily, for purposes such as loading prepaid cards

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Payment Solutions Ltd., part of Peoples Group, brings additional support to FinTechs with the announcement today of Interac e-Transfer® Request Money. As a leader in the Canadian payments industry, this offering further expands Peoples Payment Solutions’ money management services.

Interac e-Transfer Request Money is a simple solution that enables smooth and secure movement of funds using an identifier (like an email address or mobile number), without the need to disclose bank account information. When a consumer fulfills the request, the funds are guaranteed and will typically be available within 30 minutes. By integrating to the Peoples Payment Solutions’ API, FinTechs and Program Managers can now quickly offer their customers a hassle-free way to top up their balances. The API offering provides quick and easy integration and ultimate flexibility for our partners to craft world-class customer centric experiences.

“This is an exciting step as we continue to focus efforts on enabling the FinTechs and Program Managers that rely on us. It delivers on our promise to facilitate innovation of money movement.” said Howard Klein, President of Peoples Payments and Cards, part of Peoples Group.

“Interac e-Transfer Request Money offers greater choice and control in how Canadians move their money,” said Peter Maoloni, VP Product & Platform Development, Interac Corp. “This is yet another example of the flexibility provided by Interac e-Transfer to meet the needs of different financial service providers by reducing friction and streamlining customer experiences.”

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing tailored financial services to the Canadian marketplace for more than 35 years. Since 1985 our focus has been on exceptional customer service, solidly rooted in extensive product knowledge and experience. In the world of Canadian payments, Peoples Trust, part of peoples Group, is a leading issuer of prepaid payment cards and an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a result, we have been recognized as a pioneer and innovator of prepaid cards in Canada, and an early adopter of payment solutions. We have partnered with many of Canada’s FinTechs, giving them the tools and guidance to help realize their success. For more information, please visit peoplesgroup.com

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp., a payments and digital information exchange organization, operates an economical, world-class debit payments system with broad-based acceptance, reliability, security and efficiency. For more than 35 years, Interac Corp., along with its predecessors, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation, has been one of Canada’s leading and most trusted financial brands. Today, Interac solutions are chosen an average of 18 million times daily to pay and exchange money. Interac, alongside its subsidiary company 2Keys Corporation, is also a leader in digital authentication and security capabilities. We have one of the lowest rates of fraud globally due to our work in fraud detection and prevention. Interac Corp. has a diverse group of shareholders including banks, credit unions, caisses populaires, payment processors and merchants, and nearly 300 financial institutions are connected to our network. Visit newsroom.interac.ca to learn more.

Interac e-Transfer is a registered trademark of Interac Corp. Used under licence.

Media Relations Team People Group media@peoplesgroup.com